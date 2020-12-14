The great debate has been as we are in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic is whether or not we should take a vaccine that according to experts would help us get out of the pandemic. The African American community that has been affected the most by COVID-19, has some concerned about vaccines of the past as well as questions about how quickly this vaccine manifested. Dr. Fauci shared the news that an African American scientist Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett spear headed the development of the COVID-19, now a Queen from Queens is one of the first to take it.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Sandra Lindsay, an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, was vaccinated on-camera on Monday morning. The historic moment was livestreamed on Twitter by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

We commend, thank and will be keeping Sandra Lindsay in our prayers for her commitment to helping our sick during the pandemic while risking her own health and for being a leader by example to lead us all out of this horrific/historic pandemic.

Take a look at the video below.

A Queen From Queens Among The 1st to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.9: