Creole Soul Restaurant

Business Description: Welcome to Creole Soul! “Spice for your Life, Food for your Soul”

Business Website: https://creolesoulrestaurant.com/

Business Phone Number: (443) 681-1904

9 Star Properties LLC

Business Description: Over 7 years of property inspection experience flexible scheduling

Business Website: http://www.9starpropertiesllc.com/

Business Phone Number: (615) 721-2306

iWear What iWant

Business Description: Be fashionable in a basic world….I don’t wear what I can, I wear what I want.

Business Website: www.iwear-whatiwant.com

Business Phone Number: (443) 600-4389

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-15-2020] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

