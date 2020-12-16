Baltimore police are investigating after a double shooting left two men dead in West Baltimore.

It happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday on the 1400 block of West Franklin Street.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a single-vehicle crash. Two men were inside the car with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @Ã¢â‚¬ËœwolbbaltimoreÃ¢â‚¬â„¢

2 Dead After Double Shooting In West Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: