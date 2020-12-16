CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

2 Dead After Double Shooting In West Baltimore

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
The case just got serious

Source: Yuri_Arcurs / Getty

Baltimore police are investigating after a double shooting left two men dead in West Baltimore.

It happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday on the 1400 block of West Franklin Street.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a single-vehicle crash. Two men were inside the car with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

2 Dead After Double Shooting In West Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
8 items
Joel Osteen’s $4.4M PPP Lie Reminds Of When…

The megachurch pastor gets dragged once again.
12.16.20
Newly Released Bodycam Footage Reveals How Ahmaud Arbery’s…

A newly released bodycam video shows Travis McMichael shamelessly blaming Ahmaud Arbery for provoking his own shooting earlier this year…
12.16.20
Tyler Perry Donates $100K Toward Legal Fees For…

Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of the late Breonna Taylor, has a supporter in billionaire Tyler Perry after receiving a $100k…
12.16.20
A Queen From Queens Among The 1st to…

The great debate has been as we are in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic is whether or not we…
12.15.20
Stacey Abrams Helps Seal A Biden-Harris Victory As…

Abrams had a front row seat as she conducted roll call for 16 electors to cast their votes for President-elect…
12.15.20
Louisville Mourns Kris Smith, 2nd Breonna Taylor Activist…

Smith is the second activist following the shooting of Hazma 'Travis' Nagdy, to be murdered in the wake of Breonna…
12.15.20
Sources Confirm Cleveland Indians Name Change

The Cleveland Indians are making official moves to change its name for the sixth time in the franchise’s history. The…
12.14.20
Suspected White Supremacist Kelly Loeffler Smiles With Ex-KKK…

A photo showing Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler smiling alongside a former Ku Klux Klan leader Chester Doles, who has a…
12.14.20
FDA Clears Pfizer Vaccine For Public Distribution

According to published reports, the Food and Drug Administration has officially approved the vaccine for the coronavirus after hearing the…
12.14.20
Confirmed: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ‘Respectfully Declined’…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down the chance to serve in President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet, one of the Atlanta…
12.14.20
Close