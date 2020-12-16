Rock T’s HBCU Spotlight: Yolanda Adams, Texas Southern University [WATCH]

We’re heading to Houston, Texas to honor Yolanda Adams who attended Texas Southern University. The gospel singer, actress, author, and radio host sold over 10 million albums worldwide. She was also named the number one gospel artist of the last decade in 2009 by Billboard. On top of her accolades and awards of topping the charts, she also works as a school teacher.

Texas Southern is one of the largest HBCUs in the nation with over 10,000 students enrolled and over 100 academic programs.

