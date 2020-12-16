CLOSE
13-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Murder In South Baltimore

US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

A 13-year-old boy is facing murder and attempted murder charges after police said he shot 2 people during an attempted robbery.

It happened on December 11 on the 1800 block of Cole Street in South Baltimore.

Investigators said one of the victims, Chad Michael Jordan, and an additional victim were trying to buy drugs. The 13-year-old then tried to rob them at gunpoint. During that robbery, police said the boy shot both men.

Jordan died from his injuries.

The 13-year-old boy was later arrested on Tuesday. His identity is being withheld because he’s a minor.

Source: Fox 45

