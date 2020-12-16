CLOSE
Fox Says No to ‘Empire’ Spinoff Centered Around Cookie Lyon

FOX's Empire - Season Six

Source: FOX / Getty

Fans of the popular Fox show ‘Empire’ will be disappointed to know that a potential spinoff involving one of its beloved characters will not be happening on the network that aired the drama.

Fox has decided to reject the spinoff that is supposed involve Taraji P. Henson’s character of Cookie Lyon.  Henson had won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Cookie.

There is a possiblity that the project from Disney TV Studios’ 20th Television and Imagine TV could end up at either ABC or Hulu, according to Deadline.

From EURweb:

Complex previously wrote of the spinoff: ”No official info regarding the plot of the untitled project have been announced, however, sources described the story as focusing on Cookie’s move to Los Angeles, with the possibility of other familiar characters also popping up along the way.”

The spinoff is part of Henson’s First-Look deal with 20th Century Fox TV and her TPH Entertainment production company.

‘Empire’ ended its run on Fox after six seasons.

The show’s final season came over a year after Henson’s fellow cast member Jussie Smollett had coordinated a “hate crime against himself” that lead to his character, Jamal Lyon, being written off the program.  He did not make any more appearances after the fifth season.

It is reported that Fox decided not to continue with ‘Empire’ after executives decided to focus on different content.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of FOX and Getty Images

Fox Says No to ‘Empire’ Spinoff Centered Around Cookie Lyon  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

