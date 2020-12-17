Maryland State Police Respond To More Than 1,000 Calls For Service During Winter Storm

Wednesday’s winter storm kept Maryland State Police busy.

Police responded to more than 1,100 calls for service, including more than 350 crashes.

According to state police, 1,159 calls for service came in between 9 a.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday. There were 356 crashes reported to state police, 226 unattended or disabled vehicles and 17 roadside hazards.

Among those crashes, troopers from the Frederick Barrack responded to 74, followed by the Golden Ring Barrack (48), JFK Barrack (35), Hagerstown Barrack (27), Westminster Barrack (26) and Bel Air Barrack (24) — MD State Police (@MDSP) December 17, 2020

Icy roads are still likely as of Thursday morning.

Source: CBS Baltimore & CBS Baltimore

