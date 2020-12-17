CLOSE
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Engaged To Brad James! [PHOTO]

Congratulations to our girl Keshia Knight Pulliam! This week Pulliam revealed her honey Brad James popped the question and she said yes!

A rep for “The Cosby Show” actress confirmed the happy news in a PEOPLE exclusive, revealing that James proposed earlier this month in Atlanta with a custom diamond eternity band made by Fevzi, of Aydin Jewelers.

James and Pulliam celebrated the exciting occasion with immediate family, including Ella, Pulliam’s 3-year-old daughter from her marriage to Ed Hartwell, during a “magical, intimate, COVID compliant evening filled with love” courtesy of event planner Scoobie West.

“Keisha and Brad are excited to find their happily ever after,” adds her rep.

Keisha and Brad each shared the news using their favorite photo from the engagement dinner, which includes little Ella.

Keisha’s caption read:

I said Yes!! I LOVE YOU @mrbradjames !!!!This is my favorite photo from our magical engagement dinner. My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day. Thank you for helping us share the good news @people & thank you to everyone who made this day possible. Oh…. Now make sure you go VOTE GA!!!!!

James’ caption included some sweet sailing metaphors:

Boats and ships are safe in harbor, but that’s not why they’re built… Hitting the waters with my @keshiaknightpulliam.

According to PEOPLE, the pair started dating last year after meeting on the set of the TV movie ‘Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta.’ Both actors have been previously married, but Pulliam says those experiences have only helped her and her fiancé put a greater value on what they’ve found together.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

This story was originally published on Bossip.com

Keshia Knight-Pulliam Engaged To Brad James! [PHOTO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

