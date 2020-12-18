CLOSE
Gov. Hogan Limits Out Of State Travel & Gatherings To 10 People

Hogan holds press briefing about coronavirus surge in Maryland

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Marylanders are urged to not travel for the holidays this year. That’s the message from Gov. Larry Hogan.

“This holiday season could present perhaps our toughest challenge yet,” Hogan said during a press conference Thursday. “It is during this time of year that so many of us typically make plans to travel to visit family and loved ones.”

According to Gov. Hogan, community transmission continues to have an impact.

“Today, I am issuing an emergency order, which requires limiting travel to essential purposes only,” Hogan said. “Marylanders who do travel outside of Maryland or individuals who do travel to our state will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result or to self quarantine for 10 days. With testing so widely available to anyone throughout Maryland this is easier than ever before.”

The order doesn’t include the states that border Maryland like Pennsylvania, Delaware, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

The Maryland Department of Health also issued a public health advisory, lowering the gathering limit from 25 to 10. The health department is also advising Marylanders against all non-essential activities and holiday gatherings with people outside of your immediate household.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Limits Out Of State Travel & Gatherings To 10 People  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

