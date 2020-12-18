CLOSE
Tyler Perry Posted That He Is Single !?

Tyler Perry

Source: GlobaLgrind / GlobalGrind

King of  Black Hollywood Tyler Perry is extremely vocal about helping out in the community and giving people of color opportunities.  Tyler Perry is always working on a new movie or television show, while finding ways to safely complete projects during a pandemic on his Atlanta version of Hollywood studios that he made history for creating.  But the one thing we don’t hear much about is Tyler Perry’s personal life.  But today it is his personal life that is trending.

Tyler Perry posted on his personal Instagram a photo of himself buffed appear to had just finishing working out but it was his message with the picture that has him trending today, a message that says Tyler Perry is having a midlife crisis and that he is SINGLE.

Tyler Perry has been in a, away from the spotlight, relationship since 2007 with model/activist, Gelila Bekele, who is also the mother of TP’s 6 year old son, Aman Tyler Perry.

What happened we are not sure but going from Tyler Perry’s post he is publicly on to the next chapter.

Take a look a Tyler Perry’s post below.

