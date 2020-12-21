CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Two Injured In Late Night Shootings Sunday

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Two men were hurt in separate shootings late Sunday in Baltimore.

The first shooting happened on the 1100 block of Darley Avenue around 10:42 p.m. Officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body and legs.

He’s recovering at a nearby hospital. Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District detectives, at 410-396-2433.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The second shooting happened on the 4200 block of Euclid Avenue for another reported shooting.

Officers found a 26-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District detectives, at 410-396-2488.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

Source: CBS Baltimore 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Two Injured In Late Night Shootings Sunday  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Ommibus Bill Passes in the House
Congress Reaches New Stimulus Relief Package Deal

Finally, the much needed relief for so many Americans is a little closer after Congress reached a deal on a…
12.21.20
Cori Bush To Rely On Her Powerful ‘Lived…

As a member of the House Judiciary Committee Bush will be among a group of legislators committed to oversee and…
12.21.20
‘Titan Of The Airwaves’: Cathy Hughes Honored By…

Urban One's founder and chairperson was praised in the Senate on Dec. 15 for her work in radio and media,…
12.18.20
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Addresses Police Raid Of…

A horrifying body-cam video of Chicago social worker, whose name is Anjanette Young, was released this week with a fight…
12.18.20
Former Cop Sues Kansas PD For Running Him…

A police officer intentionally drove over a Black driver who fled on foot following a traffic stop that involved multiple…
12.18.20
8 items
Joel Osteen’s $4.4M PPP Lie Reminds Of When…

The megachurch pastor gets dragged once again.
12.16.20
Newly Released Bodycam Footage Reveals How Ahmaud Arbery’s…

A newly released bodycam video shows Travis McMichael shamelessly blaming Ahmaud Arbery for provoking his own shooting earlier this year…
12.16.20
Tyler Perry Donates $100K Toward Legal Fees For…

Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of the late Breonna Taylor, has a supporter in billionaire Tyler Perry after receiving a $100k…
12.16.20
A Queen From Queens Among The 1st to…

The great debate has been as we are in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic is whether or not we…
12.15.20
Stacey Abrams Helps Seal A Biden-Harris Victory As…

Abrams had a front row seat as she conducted roll call for 16 electors to cast their votes for President-elect…
12.15.20
Close