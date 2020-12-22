Baltimore Leaders Urging Residents To Answer COVID-19 Contact Tracers’ Calls

Pick up the phone.

That’s the message from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and other city officials. They’re asking you to answer to calls from COVID-19 contact tracers.

The health department said they will not share personal information with police or immigration agencies.

“Let me emphasize that we do not share your personal information with anyone, not the police, not immigration, not IRS, no other agency,” said Will Smith, senior manager for the case investigation contact tracing team for the Baltimore City Health Department. “We are the health department and the only reason we need this information is to help you help your family and your friends from becoming sick and also help those that are sick.”

Officials said if you see MD COVID or if you see 240-466-4488 on your phone, that is a contact tracer.

Source: CBS Baltimore

