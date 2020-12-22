CLOSE
Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Her Darkest Times To Taraji P. Henson [VIDEO]

Ladies Of 'The Real' On 'Extra'

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

Singer/Reality TV Tamar Braxton sat down and opened to Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade on their new Facebook Watch talk show ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’, about her darkest times and what led her to attempted suicide.

Earlier this year Tamar’s mental health struggles made headlines, but ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’ wanted to offer her a safe space to tell HER side of the story, a safe place that Tamar Braxton was so thankful that Taraji P. Henson gave her.  Tamar posted a heartfelt thank you on her IG page.

Dear Taraji,

Thank you. Thank you for not only having me on your show but creating a safe place to tell parts of my story so others can see the signs that I didn’t see. I was so jacked up back then, that I had no idea that It was ok to feel. You have to feel So you can heal. Many may see this interview and think “

Our mental health is real family and God Bless Taraji P. Henson for providing a space for it to be openly talked about.

Take a look at the episode of ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’ as well as Tamars post below

Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Her Darkest Times To Taraji P. Henson [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

