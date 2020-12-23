CLOSE
Garcelle Beauvais Talks Her New Lifestyle Brand ‘Garcelle Beauty’ In Harper’s BAZAAR Digital Issue

2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage

Source: Amy Sussman/BBMA2020 / Getty

Garcelle Beauvais’ career has been on fire! The actress became a cast mate on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she was added as a new co-host on The View, she has a role on the Coming 2 America sequel, and she’s just landed the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR Vietnam digital issue.

The actress looked radiant in a sequins Jovana Louis Benoit gown. The green and gold dress featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Garcelle showed us exactly why she was considered a top model in her day. In additional shots posted to her Instagram page, she posed by a spiral staircase in a  lace bodysuit, a black leotard, and an oversized textured shawl.

 

The in-depth interview with Harper’s BAZAAR Vietnam, delved into Garcelle’s upbringing, her experience as a mother, and her future plans of launching her very own lifestyle brand, Garcelle Beauty.

“My Garcelle lifestyle brand includes beauty and jewelry products for women of color, and all women believe in simple self-care. Natural and clean products are really paramount to me. Because I’m allergic to everything! And I know that many women out there are facing the same problems.”

Because Garcelle has great skin and a chic sense of style, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of products are included in her brand. It’s been great watching the actress dominate and expand on her career. She’s doing big things! What do you think? Would you be interested in her new lifestyle brand, Garcelle Beauty?

 

Garcelle Beauvais Talks Her New Lifestyle Brand ‘Garcelle Beauty’ In Harper’s BAZAAR Digital Issue  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

