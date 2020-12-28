CLOSE
Serena Williams is Donating 100% Net Proceeds From Her Latest Jewelry Collection 'Unstoppable' To Black Owned Businesses

S By Serena - Presentation - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Serena Williams is more than just a tennis icon. The mother, fashion designer, and advocate, has just broadened her brand to include jewelry. Launched a little over a year ago, Serena Williams Jewelry is a collection of beautifully crafted accessories that include earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings. When developing this brand, Serena wanted to pay homage to the women in her life. “The collection is a beautiful celebration of the strong women in my life and around the world. My designs inspire people to love themselves, believe in themselves, and, of course, treat themselves,” she says via her website.

Serena’s latest ‘Unstoppable’ collection has a very important mission. 100% of net sales from the limited edition accessories will be donated to Black-owned businesses through the Opportunity Fund. The Opportunity Fund is an organization that provides loans to both low-income and moderate-income immigrants, women, and other underserved small business owners.

“We really wanted to find a way to not only give back, but to find ways that people could feel progressive during a time like this. Everyone is asking what they can do to help fight social injustice. I wanted to create an avenue for people to do that. I wanted consumers to feel good about buying a necklace or bracelet that supports women of color, Black women in particular, who are [subject] to oppression and rejection,” Serena said in an interview with Bustle.

This is a great way to pour back into the Black community and strengthen the foundation for a lot of Black-owned businesses. It takes the idea of shopping with a purpose to another level. Serena has managed to add a successful philanthropic mission to her love of fashion and design.

You can learn more about the ‘Unstoppable’ collection on the Serena Williams Jewelry website. The added layer of supporting Black-owned businesses while shopping items from this beautiful, limited-edition collection is very appealing. What do you think? Would you purchase from this new line?

