WATCH: What you Need To Know — December 31, 2020: No Charges In Tamir Rice Case — Mental Health Spotlight — Murder Trial of George Floyd

1. Feds Decline Charges Against Officers in Tamir Rice Case

What You Need To Know:

Add Tamir Rice to the growing list of murder cases of Black adults and children closed by the Justice Department.

2. Turmoil of 2020 Pushes Mental Health into the Spotlight

What You Need To Know:

2020 has been a challenging year. From civil unrest to the pandemic and now the isolated holiday season, our mental health has been under attack.

3. Coronavirus Update: Colorado Officials Report First Case of U.K. Covid-19 Strain in U.S. and Suspect a Second Case

What You Need To Know:

On Tuesday, the state of Colorado reported the first known case of the coronavirus variant from the United Kingdom in the U.S. The man in his 20s is quarantining in Elbert County, located about an hour and a half south of Denver. He has no travel history.

4. The Highly Anticipated Murder Trial of George Floyd and the Changes It Inspired

What You Need To Know:

The many unfortunate fatal tragedies suffered by Black people during 2020 has sparked movements and demands for justice that were long overdue.

5. The $13 Billion Mannequin Industry Gets A Socially Distanced Boost

What You Need To Know:

Mannequins are not just vehicles for the fashion industry to showcase their creations. They communicate more than we might think about attitudes and encourage onlookers to imaginatively identify with what they see.

 

