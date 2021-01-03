Ohio Twisted Tea King, Mr. TeaKO, Speaks After Viral Smack Down [VIDEO]

Barry Allen now known as Mr. TeaKO after a video went viral of him giving a ‘N’ word dropper a Twisted Tea smack down at an Elyria, OH, Circle K, sat down for an interview.

Who is Barry Allen and what happened?

Barry Allen is a married man, father of 5, says he was in line at his favorite store Circle K when he went to grab himself a Twisted Tea, when a white man was talking to employees at the Circle K, saying N word this, N word that. Allen says that he was hoping the man would be gone before he had to check out. According to Allen the employees didn’t appear to be feelin his use of the N word so he calmly said come on bro stop using that word. The white man told Allen to leave him alone then said I’ll say what I want. What pushed Barry Allen over the edge is when the white man said, F your mom, unbeknownst to the white man Barry Allen’s mom had just recently passed away.

Take a look at what happened before the senior citizen in line hit record on her cell phone below.

