Is That You Betha? MA$E Is Returning To Being A Pastor

Don't leave while your hot.

2020 was a crazy year, so crazy it had millions of folks embracing their faith a bit more. One rapper is putting the rhyme book away and returning to the pulpit.

As spotted on Complex MA$E will be revisiting his former career as a pastor. On Sunday, January 2 the Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta announced he will be their holy leader. “Join us in welcoming our new leader, Pastor Mason Betha!” the tweet read. The post was paired with an accompanying visual of the Harlem native donning what seems to be a tracksuit.

He confirmed the new opportunity with his own post to Instagram. “THANK YOU 🙏🏾 Also tag someone who is expecting something great from God and let them know that God has already started answering prayers in 2021. Tag someone looking a new church family and remember “ALL PEOPLE ARE WELCOMED” at @thegochurch” the caption read. He also asked bloggers to contact him for press opportunities.

Naturally this reveal took the culture by surprise as the “Feels So Good” MC had been trying to revive his rap career for the last few years. So much so he put his former mentor Diddy to task on social media over his alleged shady business practices that have stifled Betha’s music publishing earnings. MA$E abruptly left the Hip-Hop at the top of his game in 1999 and became an ordained minister. After a couple of years he got the itch to rap and released his third album Welcome Back. He also enjoyed a brief but random run with G-Unit but failed to release a commercial album.

You can watch the church’s official announcement with MA$E below.

