CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore’s Plastic Bag Ban Postponed Due To COVID-19

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Generic picture of groceries. 13 October 2005. AGE NEWS. Photo by WAYNE TAYLOR.

Source: Fairfax Media / Getty

A plastic bag ban that was set to take effect next week in Baltimore has now been postponed due to COVID-19.

Mayor Brandon Scott signed an executive order delaying the ban for six months. The ban will now take effect on July 9, but it could be further delayed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I am fully committed to making Baltimore a more sustainable and environmentally aware city, and enacting the plastic bag ban is one important step toward that goal,” Scott said in a statement. “However, as we continue to face the health and economic impacts of COVID-19, it’s clear that we need more time to get the implementation of this ban right for our businesses and residents.”

Former Mayor Jack Young signed the ban into law in January 2020.

Source: CBS Baltimore 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore’s Plastic Bag Ban Postponed Due To COVID-19  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
African American Man On Phone Call
Oh Rudy, Not Again. Giuliani Leaves Voicemail For…

Last year saw a lot of Rudy moments as Rudy Giuliani made many headlines with his actions defending Trumps actions…
01.07.21
The Twitterverse Thanks Stacey Abrams For Turning Georgia…

Though Republicans were successful in their efforts to rob Abrams of the prize in the 2018 gubernatorial election, they failed…
01.07.21
What Charges Can The Terrorists Who Broke Into…

Hundreds of pro-Trump rioters turned domestic terrorists illegally broke into the US Capitol Building on Wednesday afternoon as Congress was…
01.07.21
D.C. Cops Arrest Butter Soft Proud Boys Chairman…

Terrio admitted to carrying out the Dec. 12 burning of the banner after it was stolen from a local Black…
01.06.21
Pharmacist Arrested For Tampering With COVID-19 Vaccines; Believed…

According to CBS News, a Wisconsin pharmacist was fired and arrested after allegedly tampering with COVID-19 vaccine doses, which arrived…
01.06.21
Why Hasn’t Miya ‘SoHo Karen’ Ponsetta Been Arrested?…

It's been well over a week since Miya "SoHo Karen" assaulted Keyon Harrold Jr. and his father in an undisputed…
01.05.21
NAACP Legal Defense Fund Responds To Trump’s ‘Last…

"President Trump’s last-ditch attempt to pressure the Georgia Secretary of State to overturn the unequivocal results of the presidential election…
01.05.21
Ohio Twisted Tea King, Mr. TeaKO, Speaks After…

  Barry Allen now known as Mr. TeaKO after a video went viral of him giving a ‘N’ word dropper…
01.04.21
2020 Comes To An End With White Domestic…

Anthony Quinn Warner, the Nashville Christmas bomber, and Duke Webb, accused Illinois bowling alley murderer, are not being discussed in…
01.04.21
Woman Who Claimed Keyon Harrold’s Son Stole Her…

The white woman behind the brutal attack against trumpeter Keyon Harrold and his 14-year-old son over a missing phone is…
12.31.20
Close