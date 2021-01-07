CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Take One Piece Of Advice From The Richest Man In The World, Elon Musk!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Elon Musk & Grimes Met Gala 2018

Source: (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) / (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Elon Musk is now the richest person in the world at $185 billion. Musk has surpassed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos who was once the richest man on the planet. The world’s wealthiest man: Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk has entered the chat.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to reports from CNN Business, a 6% rise in Tesla (TSLA) shares lifted the value of its CEO’s stock holdings and options by $10 billion, taking his net worth to about $191 billion. A moderate increase of less than 2% lifted Bezos’ Amazon (AMZN) shares by about $3 billion, putting his net worth at $187 billion.

Let’s be honest, Musk becoming the wealthiest man on Earth is not a surprise to many who have watched him loudly shout about his business ventures and opinions on modern day living. His wondrous mind is changing the way people live on Earth and in space, and forward thinkers who remain progressive in their business affairs shape the world and furthermore, enlarge their bank accounts.

What is the most comical part about learning of Musk’s new riches is that he could care less. After discovering the headline for himself, he tweeted, “How strange. Well back to work.”

People may not agree with the South African born billionaires way of life or views on the world, but everyone could learn a bit about money from the successful entrepreneur. Musk is only 49 years old and holds the title of business magnate, industrial designer and engineer. He is the founder, CEO, CTO and chief designer of SpaceX, early investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc., founder of The Boring Company, co-founder of Neuralink, and co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI. We don’t know what half of these businesses are intended to do, but Musk understands what it takes to be successful in business and evidently what’s necessary to become the richest man on the planet.

So take Elon Musk’s advice: Keep your head down and do the work.

Take One Piece Of Advice From The Richest Man In The World, Elon Musk!  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Elon Musk

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
After Twitter Suspended His Account, Facebook Is Indefinitely…

After all of the racist and outright crazy sh*t that he has said on Twitter that many have warned would…
01.08.21
Trump Might Actually Be Removed From Office. The…

A growing bipartisan Congressional coalition is demanding for the president to be removed from office immediately even though there are…
01.08.21
African American Man On Phone Call
Oh Rudy, Not Again. Giuliani Leaves Voicemail For…

Last year saw a lot of Rudy moments as Rudy Giuliani made many headlines with his actions defending Trumps actions…
01.07.21
The Twitterverse Thanks Stacey Abrams For Turning Georgia…

Though Republicans were successful in their efforts to rob Abrams of the prize in the 2018 gubernatorial election, they failed…
01.07.21
What Charges Can The Terrorists Who Broke Into…

Hundreds of pro-Trump rioters turned domestic terrorists illegally broke into the US Capitol Building on Wednesday afternoon as Congress was…
01.07.21
D.C. Cops Arrest Butter Soft Proud Boys Chairman…

Terrio admitted to carrying out the Dec. 12 burning of the banner after it was stolen from a local Black…
01.06.21
Pharmacist Arrested For Tampering With COVID-19 Vaccines; Believed…

According to CBS News, a Wisconsin pharmacist was fired and arrested after allegedly tampering with COVID-19 vaccine doses, which arrived…
01.06.21
Why Hasn’t Miya ‘SoHo Karen’ Ponsetta Been Arrested?…

It's been well over a week since Miya "SoHo Karen" assaulted Keyon Harrold Jr. and his father in an undisputed…
01.05.21
NAACP Legal Defense Fund Responds To Trump’s ‘Last…

"President Trump’s last-ditch attempt to pressure the Georgia Secretary of State to overturn the unequivocal results of the presidential election…
01.05.21
Ohio Twisted Tea King, Mr. TeaKO, Speaks After…

  Barry Allen now known as Mr. TeaKO after a video went viral of him giving a ‘N’ word dropper…
01.04.21
Close