Bun B Confirms VERZUZ With 8Ball & MJG Is On The Way

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN

Bun B has been vocal about wanting to participate in VERZUZ and after Swizz Beatz teased his appearance during Too $hort and E-40’s highly popular celebration of the Bay, Bun further confirmed it on the Donnie Houston Podcast Wednesday (January 6).

“I know I’m doing a VERZUZ but it’s not Texas-based,” Bun told Donnie. “I’m doing VERZUZ, it’ll be UGK prolly against 8Ball and MJG. A real VERZUZ, not just any… yeah, UGK will represent Texas in Verzuz going up against North Mound.”

When asked about a certain date for the Verzuz, the UGK legend kept it as honest as he could.

“I don’t know,” he said. “It’s kind of pushed back, everything’s kinda pushed back because of the Ashanti and Keyshia Cole and they’re still trying to find the right times to do a lot this stuff but I would imagine before the summer. We’ve been talking about it since last year, since VERZUZ started last year. Cause me and Ball just talked about doing it period, and I was like, ‘Let me run it by Swizz and Tim and see if it was something they’d be open to.’ They said yes. There’s a certain list of criteria they look for when considering you for VERZUZ. Luckily, UGK and 8Ball & MJG checked all those boxes for that. Plus we all get along. UGK Ball & G VERZUZ is actually gon’ be fun cause we’ve known each other for years, we get along real well. It’s gon’ be interesting to get in there and play the music for the people.”

Bun had previously made it known publicly last May about how he wanted Ball & G to join him for a VERZUZ type event. With the platform evolving to show more regions love over time, it makes all the sense for two of the South’s greatest to flex their catalog for one night.

The Trill OG was with his Distant EP partner Le$ and revealed outside of Pimp C, this was the most rapping he had ever done with another individual for professional work. The hour-long sitdown with Donnie details Bun’s friendship and kinship with Mannie Fresh and Cash Money Records, Le$’ D I O $ store, how the two came out to West Texas to record the EP, Bun’s favorite moment in hip-hop he was connected to, why he never had to be the flashy one in UGK and more.

As a bonus, watch Bun & Le$ video for “Opus” from Distant below.

 

8 Ball and MJG , Bun B

