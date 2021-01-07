CLOSE
Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Get Your 90’s Fix With This Dope Retro Bucket Hat From Starr Of The Show

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Star of the Show Bucket Hat

Source: Ambitious Shooters / Ambitious Shooters

The 90’s era birthed some of the dopest fashion trends known to man. From door knocker earrings and choker necklaces to baggy jeans and combat boots, the looks from that time period were a complete vibe. Among the many style moments that the 90’s gave us, my favorite trend is the bucket hat. There’s a certain amount of swagger needed to pull this look off.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Street wear brand Starr of the Show paid homage to the trend with their Classic Red Bucket Hat.  Available in red, black, and denim, the classic bucket hat can be worn by both men and women. What I love most about this design is the soft leather and the star designs around the inner brim. Go for a clean, sleek look with the brim down or flip it up and show off the subtle designs.

Star of the Show Bucket Hat

Source: Ambitious Shooters / Ambitious Shooters

Cosigning the bucket hat trend is Teyana Taylor. The singer, dancer, choreographer, director, and fashion designer has made her infatuation with the 90’s era known. She frequently defaults to bucket hats to pull her stylish looks together.

 

 

Another person to show love to the trend is Karrueche Tran. While promoting her new jewelry line, the model and actress gave 90’s vibes in a bucket hat along with her retro accessories.

If you’re trying to ride the bucket hat wave, then you’ll want to shop yours from Starr of the Show. The brand is offering 21% off all purchases using code STSNY2021. Get this, this sale will last all year long! That’s right, from 1/1/2021 to 12/31/2021 you can get 21% your bucket hat, as well as the other items in their online store.

 

Get Your 90’s Fix With This Dope Retro Bucket Hat From Starr Of The Show  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

bucket hats

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
After Twitter Suspended His Account, Facebook Is Indefinitely…

After all of the racist and outright crazy sh*t that he has said on Twitter that many have warned would…
01.08.21
Trump Might Actually Be Removed From Office. The…

A growing bipartisan Congressional coalition is demanding for the president to be removed from office immediately even though there are…
01.08.21
African American Man On Phone Call
Oh Rudy, Not Again. Giuliani Leaves Voicemail For…

Last year saw a lot of Rudy moments as Rudy Giuliani made many headlines with his actions defending Trumps actions…
01.07.21
The Twitterverse Thanks Stacey Abrams For Turning Georgia…

Though Republicans were successful in their efforts to rob Abrams of the prize in the 2018 gubernatorial election, they failed…
01.07.21
What Charges Can The Terrorists Who Broke Into…

Hundreds of pro-Trump rioters turned domestic terrorists illegally broke into the US Capitol Building on Wednesday afternoon as Congress was…
01.07.21
D.C. Cops Arrest Butter Soft Proud Boys Chairman…

Terrio admitted to carrying out the Dec. 12 burning of the banner after it was stolen from a local Black…
01.06.21
Pharmacist Arrested For Tampering With COVID-19 Vaccines; Believed…

According to CBS News, a Wisconsin pharmacist was fired and arrested after allegedly tampering with COVID-19 vaccine doses, which arrived…
01.06.21
Why Hasn’t Miya ‘SoHo Karen’ Ponsetta Been Arrested?…

It's been well over a week since Miya "SoHo Karen" assaulted Keyon Harrold Jr. and his father in an undisputed…
01.05.21
NAACP Legal Defense Fund Responds To Trump’s ‘Last…

"President Trump’s last-ditch attempt to pressure the Georgia Secretary of State to overturn the unequivocal results of the presidential election…
01.05.21
Ohio Twisted Tea King, Mr. TeaKO, Speaks After…

  Barry Allen now known as Mr. TeaKO after a video went viral of him giving a ‘N’ word dropper…
01.04.21
Close