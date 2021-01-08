CLOSE
Here Are 5 Black-Owned Body Butters That'll Have Your Skin Feeling Flawless

Diavian Naturals

Source: Diavian Naturals / Diavian Naturals

There is a reason Black women have great skin. From a very young age, I remember my mom taking a slab of vaseline and smearing it all over my face. At the time, I was highly annoyed and very greasy. Now, I’m thankful for the gesture that taught me the importance of having moisturized skin.

Moisturizing your skin on a daily basis can reduce the development of both dry and oily skin. By applying a moisturizer, you help keep your skin cells healthy and protect them against potential irritation. As a result, your skin looks younger, and the glow is stronger.

In a recent interview with POPSUGAR, Regina King detailed the importance of keeping your skin moisturized. In fact, she says it’s the one beauty secret she passed down to her son. “I would say that facial skin care — he’s paid attention [to me], and he’s received that very well. His knuckles may be white from not always keeping his hands moisturized, but he definitely understands the importance of keeping his face clean. He doesn’t feel any shame in using skin-care or face-care products or having two or three different things on his vanity.”

Fresh, moisturized skin should be everyone’s goal for 2021. If you’re looking for a few brands that’ll keep you looking flawless, check out these 5 Black-owned Body Butters

Black Caviar Body Care

Black Caviar

Source: Black Caviar / Black Caviar

Shop Now

Black Caviar Bodycare’s Glow Baby BodyCare will restore the moisture in your skin while giving you a beautiful, gorgeous glow. The light-weight butter coats your skin with it’s shea butter formula which is packed with Vitamin E, Almond Oil, Jojoba Oil, Organic Pomegranate & Vanilla Essential Oils, and raw mango butter.

Diavian Naturals

Diavian Naturals

Source: Diavian Naturals / Diavian Naturals

Shop Now

I’m obsessed with anything that’s going to moisturize my skin and give it a yummy, citrusy smell. Diavian Naturals’ Biscuit Body Butter is what you need if you want to feel silky smooth to the touch. Made with Shea Butter, Mango Butter, Coconut Oil, Grapeseed Oil, Vegetable Glycerin, Aloe Vera Gel,  Benzyl Alcohol, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Biotin, Bergamot,  Mandarin, and Baby Powder, you’ll be nourishing your skin each time you apply it!

Lush Luxe Body

Lush Luxe Body

Source: Lush Luxe Body / Lush Luxe Body

Shop Now

When picking the right body butter, I go for products that are perfectly whipped. I prefer a light-weight formula that doesn’t make my skin feel overwhelmed. Lush Luxe Body’s Triple Whipped Body Butter is exactly what you need. Their products will melt into your skin, hydrating it to perfection.

Buttah Skin

Buttah

Source: Buttah / Buttah

Shop Now

Hydrated skin is just one part of the formula that leads to great skin. A combination of a great cleanser, serum, and moisturizer will keep you ageless. Buttah’s Customizable Sample Skin Set will give you the glow you’ve always wanted.

M4 Healthy Life

M 4 Healthy Life

Source: M 4 Healthy Life / M 4 Healthy Life

Shop Now

When dealing with skin conditions like eczema, it’s important to moisturize the skin with products that are anti-inflammatory and have healing properties. M4 Healthy Life specializes in products that aim to heal and preserve the skin you’re in.

Here Are 5 Black-Owned Body Butters That’ll Have Your Skin Feeling Flawless  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

