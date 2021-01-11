CLOSE
LeToya Luckett Announces Divorce From Tommicus Walker

We’ve known for some time now that the relationship between singer LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker was on the rocks. We saw the tension between the two in their conflicts with one another on “T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle.” There were rumors that Walker was having an extramarital affair. And months ago, Luckett removed the title of “wife” from her Instagram bio. 

She replaced it shortly after but I think the message was clear.

We were just waiting for an announcement.

Minutes ago, Luckett shared it via her Instagram page.

“After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce. It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children. Please understand our need for privacy. Thank you in advance for your prayers, support & space to heal as we tread through this challenging time.”

She also shared a picture of Tommicus and their two children, Gianna Iman Walker in 2019 and Tysun Wolf Walker last fall.

Tommicus shared a very similar announcement but the pictures he included of himself and LeToya were altogether different.

LeToya and Tommicus tied the knot in 2017 after being introduced by a mutual friend. The union seemed destined as it had been prophesied by Pastor John Gray—who not only told Luckett her husband was coming but also confirmed that Walker was the one months later. LeToya and Tommicus were married within months of meeting each other. Gray would later officiate the couple’s nuptials.

This is the second marriage for Luckett. Who secretly married motivational speaker Rob Hill Sr. in January 2016. The two divorced after just two months of marriage.

LeToya hasn’t had an easy road when it comes to love. But we’re hoping that she is able to heal from this divorce and not lose faith in love. We’re wishing her the best and hoping that she and Tommicus can co-parent peacefully.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

LeToya Luckett Announces Divorce From Tommicus Walker  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

