CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Rock T’s HBCU Spotlight: Rick Ross, Albany State University [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Our HBCU-U Know spotlight today may come as a surprise but it is a fact that the biggest boss did attend an HBCU.  William Leonard Roberts II, also known as, Rick Ross is the founder of Maybach Music, owner of many Wingstop locations, rapper, and music executive.  He attended Albany State University on a football scholarship and later decided to pursue his rap career.

Albany State University is located in Albany, Georgia, and was founded in 1903.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rick Ross [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Rick Ross [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rick Ross [PHOTOS]

Rick Ross [PHOTOS]

Rock T’s HBCU Spotlight: Rick Ross, Albany State University [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties…

A retired career military man who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the Capitol with the alleged…
01.15.21
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be a vice chair of the Democratic…
01.15.21
Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in…

Due to popular demand and after a huge outcry that resulted in an online petition, one popular fast-food restaurant is…
01.15.21
Biden Picks Jaime Harrison To Lead DNC As…

The appointment of Jaime Harrison to lead the Democratic National Committee drew attention to the shortcomings of his predecessor, DNC…
01.15.21
Rep. Cori Bush Called Out White Supremacy On…

The freshman congresswoman from Missouri, who is Black, also had sharp words for the Republican colleagues this week on another…
01.15.21
Viral Video Of Texas Pastor Shot and Killed…

This story is just one of many examples of why people are so upset with how the siege against The…
01.15.21
Jacob Blake Speaks For The 1st Time Since…

On August 23, 2020 Jacob Blake was shot in the back 7 times by Kenosha Police officers as his children…
01.15.21
U.S. Postal Service Supervisor Sentenced For Jacking Video…

If you were one of the many people suspicious of USPS stealing your items, this story is your AHA moment.
01.15.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

Kirbyjon Caldwell, who led Windsor Village United Methodist Church, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by one year…
01.14.21
House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump A Second…

A bipartisan coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a single…
01.14.21
Close