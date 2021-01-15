CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentTelevision

‘The Boondocks’ Premiere On HBO Max Pushed Back, Again

We hate waiting, but we'll wait forever for this...

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
The Boondocks on HBO Max

Source: WarnerMedia / HBO Max

HBO Max is poised for a helluva 2021 as they’re slated to release a gang of films that were meant to premier in movie theaters around the world, but unfortunately the highly anticipated return of The Boondocks might have to wait a bit longer to join that party.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

ComicBook.com is reporting that the return of the beloved Aaron McGruder comic strip turned cartoon series has once again been pushed back after already being delayed due to the pandemic of 2020, when it was supposed to premier.

The confirmation that the project is still on track for a 2021 release comes from a column at TVLine, where a viewer asked what had ever happened to the 2020 release date. The release date remains non-specific (“later in 2021” could be any one of 11 months, after all) and tentative, so watch this space for more as it develops.

In June 2019 HBO ordered 24 episodes of The Boondocks to run over two seasons 5 years after the series came to an end on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim lineup. The reboot was set to premier in September of 2020 but as we all know, the Trump Virus steamrolled the world and here we are.

While we have to wait a bit longer for the highly anticipated return, it should be well worth it as it’s creator, Aaron McGruder is indeed involved with the show’s revival after leaving the Cartoon Network production just a few seasons into it’s run. Hopefully he got some of that OG hot fire ready for the fans.

‘The Boondocks’ Premiere On HBO Max Pushed Back, Again  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

The Boondocks

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties…

A retired career military man who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the Capitol with the alleged…
01.15.21
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be a vice chair of the Democratic…
01.15.21
Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in…

Due to popular demand and after a huge outcry that resulted in an online petition, one popular fast-food restaurant is…
01.15.21
Biden Picks Jaime Harrison To Lead DNC As…

The appointment of Jaime Harrison to lead the Democratic National Committee drew attention to the shortcomings of his predecessor, DNC…
01.15.21
Rep. Cori Bush Called Out White Supremacy On…

The freshman congresswoman from Missouri, who is Black, also had sharp words for the Republican colleagues this week on another…
01.15.21
Viral Video Of Texas Pastor Shot and Killed…

This story is just one of many examples of why people are so upset with how the siege against The…
01.15.21
Jacob Blake Speaks For The 1st Time Since…

On August 23, 2020 Jacob Blake was shot in the back 7 times by Kenosha Police officers as his children…
01.15.21
U.S. Postal Service Supervisor Sentenced For Jacking Video…

If you were one of the many people suspicious of USPS stealing your items, this story is your AHA moment.
01.15.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

Kirbyjon Caldwell, who led Windsor Village United Methodist Church, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by one year…
01.14.21
House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump A Second…

A bipartisan coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a single…
01.14.21
Close