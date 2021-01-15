CLOSE
Local
Maryland To Move Into Phase 1B Of Its COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Starting Monday

Indonesia Mass Covid-19 Vaccination

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Maryland will move to Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination plan starting Monday.

Gov. Larry Hogan making that announcement on Thursday during a press conference.

Phase 1B includes all Marylanders aged 75 or older, those in assisted living and similar facilities, teachers, daycare providers, high-risk people behind bars and people involved in continuity of government.

To date, 178,415 Marylanders have gotten the first dose of the vaccine, while 15,840 have gotten a second dose.

