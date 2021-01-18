Musical genius, producer Phil Spector who was the creator of the “Wall of Sound” page in the history books took an ugly turn in 2003 when he was convicted of murdering actress Lana Clarkson with a gun shot to the mouth. Today it is being reported that the brilliant producer with a violent history Phil Spector has passed away at the age of 81 in prison with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation serving a 19 to life sentence, allegedly from COVID-19.

Phil Sector is the producer responsible for Tina Turner’s 1966 classic hit it ‘River Deep Mountain High’ a single recorded by Ike & Tina Turner that landed in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Music Producer and Convicted Murderer Phil Spector Dead was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

