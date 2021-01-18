CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Music Producer and Convicted Murderer Phil Spector Dead

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
USA - Ike Turner Memorial Service

Source: Axel Koester / Getty

Musical genius, producer Phil Spector who was the creator of the “Wall of Sound” page in the history books took an ugly turn in 2003 when he was convicted of murdering actress Lana Clarkson with a gun shot to the mouth.  Today it is being reported that the brilliant producer with a violent history Phil Spector has passed away at the age of 81 in prison with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation serving a 19 to life sentence, allegedly from COVID-19.

Phil Sector is the producer responsible for Tina Turner’s 1966 classic hit it ‘River Deep Mountain High’ a single recorded by Ike & Tina Turner that landed in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Take a look at the video below

Music Producer and Convicted Murderer Phil Spector Dead  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Phil Spector

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Trump Reportedly Set to Grant More Than 100…

Outgoing President Donald Trump is going out with a bang in more ways than one. Just when you thought he…
01.19.21
Howard University’s Drumline To Escort Joe Biden, Kamala…

The Howard University marching band's drumline will escort Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House during the virtual…
01.19.21
Melania Trump Can’t Plagiarize Michelle Obama’s Favorability Leaving…

Try as she may, there is at least one way in which Melania Trump cannot plagiarize her first lady predecessor…
01.19.21
United We Serve: Watch America Honor MLK With…

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a National Day…
01.18.21
Did You Know? US Gov’t Found Guilty In…

Very little is ever spoken of the fact that a Memphis jury found the United States government guilty of conspiring…
01.18.21
Martin Luther King’s Most Iconic Speeches Of All…

Dr. Martin Luther King's speeches have grown to become timeless while greatly contributing to changing the tide of American history.
01.18.21
Biden Calls For Bold Rescue Plan To Tackle…

Days before his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden announced the “American Rescue Plan,” a $1.9 trillion recovery plan to combat COVID-19…
01.18.21
5 Facts About The Assassination Of Dr. Martin…

The assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., remains one of the most highly investigated and second-guessed murders of our…
01.18.21
Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties…

A retired career military man who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the Capitol with the alleged…
01.15.21
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be a vice chair of the Democratic…
01.15.21
Close