WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 21, 2021: Biden Goes To Work — Executive Mask Order — Presidential Pardon List Includes Rappers and a Former Mayor

1. Inauguration Day

An Inauguration Day unlike any other, Wednesday’s transfer of presidential power made history on a number of levels.

2. Presidential Pardon List Includes Rappers and a Former Mayor, But No Trumps

During his final hours as president, Donald Trump issued a swath of pardons and commutations early Wednesday, sticking with a long-standing tradition of an outgoing president exercising clemency powers just before leaving office.

3. Coronavirus Update: One Year and 24 Million Cases Later, Biden Signs Executive Order on Mask Wearing

One year ago, on January 20, the first coronavirus case in the U.S. was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

4. Day One: As Promised, President Biden Went to Work

After taking time for the transfer of power and the making of history, President Joe Biden went to work.

5. HBCU Students Get A Financial Lift With New Alternative Loan Plan

President Joe Biden plans to cancel a minimum of $10,000 for student borrowers, as this debt crisis has disproportionately impacted Black borrowers, saddling them with the most student loan debt.

