Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 21, 2021: Biden Goes To Work — Executive Mask Order — Presidential Pardon List Includes Rappers and a Former Mayor

1. Inauguration Day

What You Need To Know:

An Inauguration Day unlike any other, Wednesday’s transfer of presidential power made history on a number of levels.

2. Presidential Pardon List Includes Rappers and a Former Mayor, But No Trumps

What You Need To Know:

During his final hours as president, Donald Trump issued a swath of pardons and commutations early Wednesday, sticking with a long-standing tradition of an outgoing president exercising clemency powers just before leaving office.

3. Coronavirus Update: One Year and 24 Million Cases Later, Biden Signs Executive Order on Mask Wearing

 

What You Need To Know:

One year ago, on January 20, the first coronavirus case in the U.S. was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

4. Day One: As Promised, President Biden Went to Work

What You Need To Know:

After taking time for the transfer of power and the making of history, President Joe Biden went to work.

5. HBCU Students Get A Financial Lift With New Alternative Loan Plan

What You Need To Know:

President Joe Biden plans to cancel a minimum of $10,000 for student borrowers, as this debt crisis has disproportionately impacted Black borrowers, saddling them with the most student loan debt.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 21, 2021: Biden Goes To Work — Executive Mask Order — Presidential Pardon List Includes Rappers and a Former Mayor

