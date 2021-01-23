CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Broadcasting Legend Larry King Dies At 87

King's career spanned six decades with interviews with iconic figures on his CNN show "Larry King Live"

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Friars Club And Crescent Hotel Honor Larry King For His 86th Birthday

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Larry King, award-winning journalist and television host has passed away. Born Lawrence Harvey Zeiger, his’s broadcasting career spanned six decades, starting as a radio announcer at a Miami radio station in 1957. In 1985, King moved to the news network CNN to host “Larry King Live,” interviewing residents, celebrities, and iconic public figures for 25 years, ending in 2010. CNN would say that King did over 30,000 interviews throughout his legendary career.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

His broadcasting career continued with the creation of Ora TV and a new version of his talk show, now named “Larry King Now.” and “Politicking With Larry King.” He was the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including two Peabodys, an Emmy award, and 10 Cable ACE Awards. King is also a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame and the Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Just recently, King was reportedly hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

A portion from a statement from his official Twitter read “For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster. Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief.”

King was 87 years old.

Broadcasting Legend Larry King Dies At 87  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Larry King

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs and was revered as a hero and icon in Atlanta and beyond.
01.22.21
Read The Letter Kwame Kilpatrick Sent Trump Pleading…

Conspicuously missing from the commutation of Kwame Kilpatrick's prison sentence was any mention of the disgraced former Detroit mayor's letter…
01.22.21
Reversing Course: Joe Biden Signs Executive Actions Dissolving…

Biden's executive actions carry out the vision of his 100 day plan, and will also target underserved Black populations stressed…
01.21.21
‘The Hill We Climb’: Amanda Gorman’s Inauguration Poem…

Amanda Gorman, the nation's first youth poet laureate and youngest poet at a presidential inauguration, captivated the hearts of Americans…
01.21.21
Watch The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala…

Watch the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
01.20.21
Hero Black Cop Eugene Goodman Curving VP Mike…

The hero cop who lured a violent group of white supremacists away from the corridors that safely hid lawmakers at…
01.20.21
Movement To Award Capitol Police Hero Eugene Goodman…

A movement is gaining steam to award U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the government's highest expression of national…
01.20.21
Trump Reportedly Set to Grant More Than 100…

Outgoing President Donald Trump is going out with a bang in more ways than one. Just when you thought he…
01.19.21
Howard University’s Drumline To Escort Joe Biden, Kamala…

The Howard University marching band's drumline will escort Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House during the virtual…
01.19.21
Melania Trump Can’t Plagiarize Michelle Obama’s Favorability Leaving…

Try as she may, there is at least one way in which Melania Trump cannot plagiarize her first lady predecessor…
01.19.21
Close