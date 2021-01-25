CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 25, 2021: Impeachment Trial Moves to Senate — Henry "Hank" Aaron — Coronavirus Update

1. Donald Trump’s Impeachment Trial Moves to Senate

What You Need To Know:

As announced Friday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will send over to the Senate a single article of impeachment today. This paves the way for the next major event, the Senate trial.

2. Henry Aaron

What You Need To Know:

For all of the accolades baseball great Henry Aaron received for his prowess on baseball fields, this pales in comparison to his skills as a human being. 

3. Coronavirus Update: Here Are the Least & Most Risky Places to Go During the Pandemic

 

What You Need To Know:

A group of 27 epidemiologists rated the riskiest places to go in the U.S. during the pandemic. According to the report published by Yahoo News, the three least riskiest places are outside gatherings, hotels and eating at a restaurant with outdoor seating.

4. Former President Trump Conducted Federal Executions Despite Possible Suffering Due to Covid-19

What You Need To Know:

The federal executions for Corey Johnson and  Dustin Higgs, who are Black, went ahead this month despite their lawyers’ stay requests.

5. This Is How Counterfeit Kicks Are Hitting Companies Bottom Line

What You Need To Know:

No one would have thought 40 years ago that a pair of sneakers would be rare and valuable enough for someone to want to create a pair of fake ones.

