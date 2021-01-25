CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Chico DeBarge Popped With Methamphetamine and Heroin, Impersonated His Brother

The troubled singer is once again in trouble with the law.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
The Masonic Temple Insta-Jam

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

Jonathan “Chico” DeBarge has been busted for drugs, again. This time the story is sprinkled with extra struggle since the crooner allegedly tried to hurl one of his brothers under the bus.

TMZ reports that back on January 13 Chico got pulled over in Burbank after he was spotted driving with neither his headlights on at night nor any license plates.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Well, that’s one way not to stay off the radar. But that was only the start of the struggle.

According to Burbank PD, Chico didn’t have any identification on him, so he told the cops his name was James DeBarge. That would be same James DeBarge who is his older brother, a member of DeBarge and infamously the guy who was married to Janet Jackson on the low for about a year.

Anyway, the cops pinched Chico, who was accompanied by a pair of female passengers, after the officers reportedly found methamphetamine and heroin on him. It wasn’t until he was being booked that the authorities figured he was Chico, not James.

Chico was charged with drug possession, DUI and false impersonation. He spent 10 days in jail before he finally bonded out on Friday (Jan. 22).

Back in the 90’s, Chico spent time in jail on drug trafficking charges. He gained modest success with the release of his Long Time No See album in 1997. But the talented singer has had well-documented trouble with substance abuse throughout the years with arrests in 2007 and 2019 for drug possession. For the latter, he was arrested after allegedly breaking into his own car in a Walmart parking lot. It turned out it was his car, but the cops also found meth on his person.

Sadly, Chico’s eldest son Dontae was murdered in Los Angeles in early 2020.

Let’s hope Chico DeBarge gets the help he needs.

Chico DeBarge Popped With Methamphetamine and Heroin, Impersonated His Brother  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

chico debarge

Videos
Latest
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Want Tap Dancing Attorney…

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, famously called out by Megan Thee Stallion, did the absolute minimum when it came to seeking…
01.25.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs and was revered as a hero and icon in Atlanta and beyond.
01.22.21
Read The Letter Kwame Kilpatrick Sent Trump Pleading…

Conspicuously missing from the commutation of Kwame Kilpatrick's prison sentence was any mention of the disgraced former Detroit mayor's letter…
01.22.21
Reversing Course: Joe Biden Signs Executive Actions Dissolving…

Biden's executive actions carry out the vision of his 100 day plan, and will also target underserved Black populations stressed…
01.21.21
‘The Hill We Climb’: Amanda Gorman’s Inauguration Poem…

Amanda Gorman, the nation's first youth poet laureate and youngest poet at a presidential inauguration, captivated the hearts of Americans…
01.21.21
Watch The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala…

Watch the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
01.20.21
Hero Black Cop Eugene Goodman Curving VP Mike…

The hero cop who lured a violent group of white supremacists away from the corridors that safely hid lawmakers at…
01.20.21
Movement To Award Capitol Police Hero Eugene Goodman…

A movement is gaining steam to award U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the government's highest expression of national…
01.20.21
Trump Reportedly Set to Grant More Than 100…

Outgoing President Donald Trump is going out with a bang in more ways than one. Just when you thought he…
01.19.21
Howard University’s Drumline To Escort Joe Biden, Kamala…

The Howard University marching band's drumline will escort Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House during the virtual…
01.19.21
Close