Gary’s Tea: Kenya Moore & Marc Daly Are Done…For Good! [WATCH]

Today Gary is spilling all the tea about Dr. Dre’s father.  Theodore Young is speaking out against his own son.  He’s saying that when you have status and money like Dr. Dre, that he doesn’t care about his father anymore. 

Kenya Moore is not only celebrating her birthday but also her divorce from her husband Marc Daly.  Kenya is now twirling into her 50th year & a season of singleness. 

[caption id="attachment_3070621" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty[/caption] Kenya Moore is 100% Gone with the Wind Fabulous. The witty first-time mother has become an inspiration for women over 45 who want to get pregnant and carry their own child. By her 49th birthday, the former Miss USA has become a mother, wife, started her own hair care line, and maintained her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7tNEaGnreW/ Although she often plays the petty villain role on RHOA, she’s shown a softer, more vulnerable side to her as she publicly battles her marriage woes on camera. No matter the size of the conflict, Kenya always looks like a work of art.  Let’s get into the hair. She has inches, okay? Her long, healthy hair has always been a staple to her look. She once said that the constant questions on how she got her hair to grow so long inspired her to create her own hair care line. Now, her products are the only things used in her hair. When it comes to fashion, Kenya keeps it cute and classy. She’s not one for over the top looks but she knows how to pull out those show-stopping ensembles that make you scream, “Yasssssssssss!!!” In honor of her 49th birthday, we’re checking out the 10 times Kenya Moore killed it in the hair and fashion department.  

Gary’s Tea: Kenya Moore & Marc Daly Are Done…For Good! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

