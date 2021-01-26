Here’s Where To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine In Baltimore

Are you eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s what you need to know in your area before you go.

Baltimore City:

The city’s vaccine clinic is being operated out of Baltimore City Community College.

Senior citizens older than 65 can fill out a vaccine interest and contact information form here. If you don’t have internet access, you can call for assistance in scheduling an appointment at 410-396-CARE (2273).

Get more Baltimore City COVID-19 vaccine information here.

Baltimore County:

Baltimore County residents who want to get vaccinated should complete this form: English | Spanish. Completing this form does not create an appointment. However, once you become eligible to receive the vaccine, health officials will contact you.

Only those who have set up an appointment can get the vaccine in Baltimore County. No walk-ups are accepted and you cannot set up an appointment at vaccination sites.

Howard County:

All residents who are 75 and older and want to be vaccinated should complete this online questionnaire. The Health Department will then contact you with appointment and registration information.

Residents aged 65 to 74 can join a separate contact list for Phase 1C vaccine availability. You should complete this survey (Spanish survey | Korean survey).

For more information and to find a vaccination clinic near you in the state of Maryland, CLICK HERE.

