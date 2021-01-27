CLOSE
Dr. Dre’s Father Claims His Son Chooses To Have No Relationship With Him

The doctor has another unhappy patient.

Dr. Dre

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

2021 is off to a rocky start for Dr. Dre. His father is now chiming in on his current narrative.

The legendary producer was profiled in a recent article by Page Six. Titled Gangstas, beats and demons: Inside the world of Dr. Dre the feature details his personal life and all the recent tribulations he has faced. Aside from the divorce from his estranged wife Nicole Kendra Young, the write-up gets feedback from various sources, including some unidentified individuals who alleged “if you cross him, you’re f–ked”.

Also interviewed was his estranged father Theodore Young. “I haven’t seen Andre since his grandfather died and I can’t even remember when that was,” the 73-year-old said. He would go on to reason that Dre’s stardom is largely to blame for their lack of communication. “We have no relationship. My other sons love me. They tell me they love me. But coming from where I come from, most young men like Andre who have a big success don’t give a damn about their dad.”

Last month his eldest daughter LaTanya Young told The Daily Mail she has not had any interaction with the N.W.A. member in 17 years. While Dre’s net worth is believed to be around $800 million, LaTanya has struggled financially. The 37-year-old is training to be a nurse and takes on odd jobs to keep her family afloat, including applying to FedEx to work as a driver.

Earlier this month Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm. He has since been released from the hospital.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Dr. Dre’s Father Claims His Son Chooses To Have No Relationship With Him  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

