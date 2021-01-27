CLOSE
Ryan Destiny Becomes The Official Face Of Black Opal

Ralph & Russo : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Actress, singer, and songwriter Ryan Destiny just added beauty spokesmodel to her list of accomplishments. The 26-year-old just announced she will be the new face of Black Opal Cosmetics.

In an Instagram post Destiny wrote, “Very excited to announce that I’m the official face of BLK OPL. To be apart of a brand that is owned by black women and for years has been ahead of the game when it comes to thinking of us ALL, makes me so proud! Catch us at your nearest Ulta + more in 2021✨Shot by the coolest @quillemons”

There’s no doubt that Black Opal went with the right person to represent their brand. Destiny has one of the most gorgeous faces ever. With her image behind the brand, she’ll be able to move just about any product off the shelves.

Destiny is excited about this new venture as well. In an interview with Allure she said, “It just felt right when they came to me. I love that it’s Black-owned and female-owned. This is a really cool thing to be a part of, and I’m just really honored.”

It looks like Black Opal will be launching a bunch of fun new products in 2021. I’m excited to see what they are and how Destiny highlights them as their new brand ambassador. What do you think?

 

