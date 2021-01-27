CLOSE
Inaugural Poet, Amanda Gorman Signs With IMG Models!

Joe Biden Is Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Just days after one of the most historical inaugurations in our nation’s history, the beautiful poet who graced us with powerful words is making money moves honey!

Amanda Gorman made history becoming the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history. Amanda shared her poem “The Hill We Climb,” at the inauguration for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

RELATED STORY: Who Is Amanda Gorman And How She Won The 2021 Inauguration

Amanda was already stamped by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, who laced her with jewelry for the event, and the first lady Dr. Jill Biden who extended the invitation for her to read at the ceremony. Now she is further unlocking her potential with a brand new modeling contract. She is now signed with IMG Models!

IMG plans to focus on getting big brand endorsements and editorial opportunities for the 22-year-old melanin-rich beauty.

Amanda’s fame is certainly on the fast track. Thanks to the age of social media her social platforms have grown by the millions almost immediately.

Her inauguration look has been making statements as well. Vogue reported that the red satin Prada headband Amanda wore has completely sold out.

Before inauguration day, Amanda had this to say in an interview with the New York Times, “In my poem, I’m not going to in any way gloss over what we’ve seen over the past few weeks and, dare I say, the past few years. But what I really aspire to do in the poem is to be able to use my words to envision a way in which our country can still come together and can still heal. It’s doing that in a way that is not erasing or neglecting the harsh truths I think America needs to reconcile with.”

Congratulations, we love to see you shine Amanda!

was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

