Kim Kardashian Already Has Exit Strategy For Kanye West Divorce, Allegedly

Kim checking cheddar like a food inspector.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

While Keeping Up With the Kardashians is on its way out, Kim Kardashian is keeping up with her bread as she and her husband Kanye West work out the financial side of their divorce. 

Us Weekly reports that a source has confirmed that Kardashian has been meeting with divorce attorney Laura Wasser since July 2020 and as of late she’s been convening with financial advisors “to figure out an exit plan that would be best for her whole family.” She’s hoping they can split their shared belongings equally.

“Kim has had all of her and Kanye’s financials and properties ready to be split,” the source shared. “It’s a very fair deal for everyone. Kim has all of her assets and financials ready for when she decides to file officially. Friends thought she was going to file in September, but she’s holding out. That does not mean that everything behind the scenes is already done.”

West and Kardashian have been married since 2014 but their relationship has been on the rocks since his “Presidential run” in 2020 — particularly, after his stop in South Carolina where he announced to a packed venue that Kardashian had considered aborting their first child, North. 

According to other sources close to the family, the two had been moving in different directions ever since and a huge blow up over the holidays set the final tone — soon after that, Kardashian was spotted without her wedding ring. Yikes. 

It’s also been stated that the Skims founder had been keeping Wasser on retainer for months as the two decided on what to make of their evolving relationship after that debacle in South Carolina. Guessing the argument over Christmas break was the last straw.

We’re hoping the two can work things out amicably on the financial side of things, as they have four children together: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 20 months. 

But whatever they decide to do romantically is for them to keep up with.

Kim Kardashian Already Has Exit Strategy For Kanye West Divorce, Allegedly  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kanye West , Kim Kardashian

