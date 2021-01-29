Brian Williams Trolls Twice Impeached Trump & Boot Licker Kevin McCarthy with ‘Jerry Maguire’ Clip

Brian Williams has jokes. Last night (Jan. 29), the MSNBC anchor and host of The 11th Hour “accidentally” shared a clip from Jerry Maguire the 1996 film starring Tom Cruise instead of a meeting between politicians.

Keep in mind that Williams and his guests, the always on point comedian and activist Baratunde Thurston and conservative Bill Kristol, were discussing the visit House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy paid that day to twice impeached ex-President Donald Trump in Florida. Williams set the clip up by saying he about to share “what I’m told is the first exclusive video out of this meeting today between McCarthy and Trump. We’ll watch it and react on the other side.”

Someone PLEASE TELL ME what happened tonight on @11thHour with Brian Williams! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VjzwMPbtt2 — Douglass Sloan (@DougSloan) January 29, 2021

However, the clip in question was a scene from Jerry Maguire. Specifically, Tom Cruise’s character professing his love for his wife Dorothy, portrayed by Renée Zellweger—the “you complete me” and “you had me at hello” scene. You gotta admit, the correlation with McCarthy stressing his butt-kissing love of all things Cheeto is quite accurate, no?

“That is, uhh…obviously, we have rolled the wrong clip,” said Williams in all earnestness as his guests were laughing. “We were sold a bill of goods here. I thought this was going to be of the McCarthy and Trump meeting and someone’s gonna be, of course, in big trouble.”

Sure Brian, sure. Naturally, Twitter is still eating up the moment.

But, let’s not forget when Mr. Williams copped to lying about being ambushed in Iraq and found himself on the wrong side of social media back in 2015.

Brian Williams' sense of humor is so dry that it could easily play substitute for a bowl of rice if your phone ever gets drenched 😂 — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 29, 2021

Dammit, the ONE time I miss Brian Williams he plays the "you had me at hello" Jerry Maguire clip, but hyped it as the trump and McCarthy meeting. Dude is all-time legend. 🤣 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 29, 2021

OMG Brian Williams @11thHour I love you. I laughed loud enough to wake the dog. — Lori Kimbrell 🕶 (@KimbrellLori) January 29, 2021

Brian Williams sticks the landing and the judges award 15//10🏅 — The Only Tony You Need 📷🎞️📸 (@TonyUlchar) January 29, 2021

Brian Williams Trolls Twice Impeached Trump & Boot Licker Kevin McCarthy with ‘Jerry Maguire’ Clip was originally published on hiphopwired.com

