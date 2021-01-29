CLOSE
Model Alton Mason Casted As Little Richard In Upcoming 'Elvis' Biopic

Model, Alton Mason is set to star as Little Richard in director Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about Elvis. The untitled film had initially been set to open on the big screen and HBO Max in November of this year, but since pushed back. Warner Bros. announced Thursday (Jan. 28) that the film will now debut in theaters on June 3, 2022, instead of its original date on Nov. 5, 2021. Mason is making his acting debut as the legendary musician, and fans are excited to watch his first appearance on the big screen.

The all star model has been rocking the runway for years, and now he is given the opportunity to rock out in his new role as the architect of Rock and Roll. Alton Mason is a fitting choice for the portrayal of Little Richard, and we are eager to see his performance in 2022.

Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic is taking a new approach on the story that has been told many times over since the cultural icon passed. There have been many renditions of the entertainer’s story, but people are imagining Luhrmann’s interpretation to take on a new tune. Baz Luhrmann and casting intentionally selected newcomers for several roles in the film including the person playing Presley himself. Fresh talent, Austin Butler is starring in the biopic as Elvis Presley. Maggie Gyllenhaal has been casted as Gladys Presley, the singer’s mother. Tom Hanks stars as Col. Tom Parker, the manager who controlled every aspect of Presley’s life.

The film will focus on Presley’s rise to stardom, with a niche focal point on the star’s relationship with his manager Parker.

Production of the biopic was suspended last summer after Hanks’ positive test for coronavirus. However, the new timeline creates a possibility for the film to have a traditional theatrical run, opposed to it being one of the 2021 Warner Bros. titles scheduled for a day and date release in cinemas and on HBO Max.

Baz Luhrmann is producing the feature with his wife, Catherine Martin. He wrote the script alongside Craig Pearce, with whom he also wrote The Great Gatsby and Moulin Rouge! Stay tuned for more updates regarding the new Elvis biopic. Congrats are in order for all of the fresh talent featured including the fiercest face of them all, Alton Mason!

Model Alton Mason Casted As Little Richard In Upcoming ‘Elvis’ Biopic  was originally published on globalgrind.com

