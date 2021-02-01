Winter Storm Warnings in effect until 6AM Tuesday as snow totals will range 6-14″ in the Baltimore Metropolitan Area.

Ice accumulation is making the roads very slippery this morning. More snow later on Monday into Tuesday.

The forecast today calls for rain and snow, turning into all snow after 1pm. New snow accumulation are predicted to be around an inch with wind and gust.

Monday night snow is likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain, becoming all snow after 10pm.

Tuesday brings a chance of snow before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 2pm and 3pm, then a slight chance of snow after 3pm.

Be careful!

More Snowfall Until Tuesday For The Baltimore Metropolitan Area was originally published on 92q.com

