CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Area Based DTLR Villa Will Be Acquired By British Retailer

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
DTLR2

Source: DTLR2 / DTLR

A British sports and outdoor apparel retailer announced on Monday plans to buy Baltimore area-based DTLR Villa.

JD Sports Fashion Plc, which owns Finish Line and several European sports apparel chains will acquire DTLR Villa for $495 million in cash.

DTLR, which runs stores 247 U.S. stores in 19 states got its start as Downtown Locker Room in Baltimore in 1983 and later rebranded under the DTLR name. It merged with Philadelphia-based Sneaker Villa in 2017 and is now majority-owned by BRS & Co., a New York-based investment firm and Goode Capital.

According to The Baltimore Business Journal, JD Sports said it sees the East Coast-based DTLR as a complementary addition to its other chains in the United States.

Baltimore Area Based DTLR Villa Will Be Acquired By British Retailer  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Talks Show The Limits Of…

While Biden is open to having a conversation with Republican lawmakers, Democrats remain committed to putting the needs of struggling…
02.02.21
Trump’s New Impeachment Lawyer Is Ex-DA Who Gave…

Donald Trump's legal team defending him in his Senate impeachment trial includes the former prosecutor who granted Bill Cosby immunity…
02.02.21
Columbus Police Car
Body Cam Footage Released Of 9-Year-Old Girl Handcuffed…

Rochester, NY police released body cam footage of the incident involving officers and a 9-year-old girl who was being restrained…
02.01.21
Racial Disparities In Vaccine Distribution Demand Equity In…

Vaccine distribution is not keeping up with the impact of COVID-19 on Black and other communities of color.
02.01.21
Movement To Expel Marjorie Taylor Greene From Congress…

Cori Bush moved her office farther away from QAnon conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene in a growing movement to have…
02.01.21
Johnson & Johnson’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Is 66%…

A new weapon in the fight against COVID-19 is on the way.
02.01.21
Horned Insurgent ‘QAnon Shaman’ Wants To Testify Against…

Raw Story is reporting that Chansley's lawyer, Albert Watkins, has let it be known that the insurrectionist from Arizona wants…
01.29.21
Game On?: A Simple Guide to What’s Going…

In the past few days, the buzz around GameStop, AMC, and Reddit has dominated the news cycle.  One might’ve noticed…
01.29.21
Brian Williams Trolls Twice Impeached Trump & Boot…

Brian Williams has jokes. Last night (Jan. 29), the MSNBC anchor and host of The 11th Hour "accidentally" shared a…
01.29.21
Ending Trump’s ‘Global Gag Rule’ Is A Step…

President Joe Biden Biden rescinded the Mexico City policy, also known as the “global gag rule,” which prevents non-governmental organizations…
01.29.21
Close