Spinderella: Exclusion From Salt-N-Pepa Movie Made Inferiority Inclusion

Salt N Pepa at Paris Las Vegas

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

You know life is all about expression, You only live once, and you’re not coming back, So express yourself, yea…and that’s what DJ Spinderella has been doing ever since the Salt-N-Pepa movie dropped a couple weeks ago on Lifetime.

In a recent interview Salt-N-Pepa says legally they can’t even say ‘Spinderella’s’ name, but obviously the same legal rules don’t apply to Spin.

49 year old Dee Dee Roper AKA DJ Spinderella has taken her agitations with not being included in the Salt-N-Pepa movie from Instagram to Hollywood Unlocked.  According to Spinderella exclusion has got her feeling some kind of way which has summoned emotional issues and depression within herself.  Spinderella  can’t believe that a group which was rooted in empowering women would one day disempower her.

“It makes you feel less than a person. It makes you feel inferior. You have an inferior complex. You have confidence issues. You have low self-esteem — never believing that I was good enough, always having to prove, over prove. And never getting that acknowledgment, so yeah, those are the effects of that behavior.”

Although Roper was not the original DJ joined the group when she was 16 years old, she still feels that Salt-N-Pepa owes it the new schoolers it educating them on who she is not to mention her fans that feel that without the Spin we wouldn’t be talking about the history of Salt-N-Pepa.  She also had some of her own personal views about who the mean girl of the group is and who is still not giving her, her flowers.

Do you agree with DJ Spinderella is/was she an integral component of Salt-N-Pepa?  Take a look at the interview below and give us your thoughts.

Spinderella: Exclusion From Salt-N-Pepa Movie Made Inferiority Inclusion

