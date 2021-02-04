Podcasts
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode 1 [Listen]

Meet our favorite ladies hitting the airwaves- Eva Marcille, Lore’l & Dominique da Diva for the first episode of The Undressing Room podcast.  This week the ladies discuss the shocking moments from the Wendy Williams & Salt n Pepa biopics, their posthumous Verzuz wish list, & Chris Tucker getting paid peanuts for his iconic Friday role!

Plus, they’ll undress Inauguration fashion, Bow Wow telling women’s business, how Saweetie knew Quavo was the one, and ‘Courtside Karen’ standing up for her man against Lebron. You won’t want to miss this first episode.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to see what’s in the ladies’ closets and what’s on their wish list. From fly dresses to beauty brands catered to women of color, to home decor, they lay out all their faves for you weekly.

 

