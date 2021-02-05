CLOSE
Weird
HomeWeird

Man Robs Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles at Gunpoint For Chicken!? [VIDEO]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Bruxie Gourmet Waffle Sandwiches opens a new store

Source: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty

What would you dooo for some chicken and waffles ♫

A California man wanted some chicken so he went to the famous Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles in Pasadena but he wasn’t wearing a mask.  Just like in Ohio, no shirt, no shoes, no mask…no service.  However the kind  Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles told the man they would be more than happy to serve him if he went and got a mask, so he say’s cool and leaves.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

When the man returned he was still maskless, however when he went home instead of getting his mask he got a gun, then demanded the employees of Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles to give him all the chicken and all the waffles they had.  Oh before he walked out he made sure he grabbed the syrup too.

Unfortunately for this man that obviously feels some type of way about wearing a mask, was captured clearly on surveillance video because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

I guess he showed them….LOL

Take a look at the video below.

Man Robs Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles at Gunpoint For Chicken!? [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

California

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Republican-Proposed Bills Want To Prevent Teaching Students About…

Bills in several states want to limit teaching about racism and oppression, adopting the framing of the debunked 1776 Commission…
02.08.21
Cop Who Killed Andre Hill Is Hit With…

Adam Coy, the fired Columbus, Ohio police officer who shot and killed a Black man within seconds of seeing him…
02.08.21
The Caucasity: Insurrectionist Jenny Cudd Asks For Permission…

According to published reports, in a court filing Monday (Feb 1), lawyers for Jenny Louise Cudd requested the court's blessing to…
02.05.21
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ejected From Committee Assignments…

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of her committee assignments on Thursday, following a contentious battle between Republicans and…
02.05.21
‘We Are Not Satisfied’: Andre Hill’s Family Calls…

Andre Hill's family is encouraged by the murder indictment for the cop who killed him and cautioned during a press…
02.05.21
AOC Reveals She Suffered PTSD During Coup Attempt…

On Monday (Feb 1), the Bronx-bred official gave onlookers a true glimpse beyond politics as a choked up AOC recalled…
02.04.21
Ben Crump Calls Murder Indictment Of Cop Who…

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Andre Hill's family, lauded the decision to arrest and indict former Columbus Police…
02.04.21
Las Vegas’ Airport Might Be Renamed For Harry…

Calls to rename Las Vegas' airport for Harry Reid drew attention to the former Nevada Senator's unfortunate choice of words…
02.04.21
Decisive Federal Action Once Again Required To Protect…

The anniversary of the 15th Amendment is a good time to recommit to protecting democracy and ensuring ballot access for…
02.04.21
So Petty: GOP Seeks Revenge Against Ilhan Omar…

GOP congressional members failed to stick a landing in their false comparisons between Greene and Omar in the ongoing fallout…
02.04.21
Close