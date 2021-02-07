CLOSE
RHOA’s Porsha Williams Insists Kenya Moore’s Butt Is Not Real

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

If you’ve been keeping up with the Real Housewives of Atlanta over the years then you know that the subject of whether or not controversial cast member Kenya Moore’s butt is real or fake has been the topic of conversation for many seasons, especially on last Sunday’s episode.

While on a girls’ trip to a South Carolina beach house, friend to the show Marlo Hampton once again brought up the debate over Kenya’s fake butt, claiming that Kenya had to have injections to plump up her booty. As usual, Kenya repeatedly denied the allegations, citing that everything on her body is indeed real.

Castmate Porsha Williams appears to still be one of the naysayers of the bunch as she recently made an appearance on Bravo’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, where a fan asked her about the validity of Kenya’s butt, to which Porsha responded to the virtual audience, “I thought we all had figured this out years ago. It’s not her ass, that’s it. Stop asking, it’s not her ass.”

Watch What Happens Live host, Andy Cohen, continued to press Porsha on the issue, asking the RHOA star, “Whose is it?” The 39-year-old then replied with slight shade, “I don’t know what’s in there. All I know is that it is ready to go back from where it came from.”

Yikes! Some fans may have thought that Porsha and Kenya were on the road to reconciliation after their many years of feuding but with these latest shady remarks (and with Kenya’s ability to clap back) it looks like that road might be a little longer than we all expected!

The 50-year-old reality star has repeatedly denied that she’s gotten any work done on her body for years and whether you believe her or not, one thing we can all agree on is that her body looks amazing!

RHOA’s Porsha Williams Insists Kenya Moore’s Butt Is Not Real  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams

