CLOSE
Hair
HomeHair

Drew Sidora Flaunts Her Fabulous New Wig

Drew Sidora is flaunting her new wig for all her fans.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - October 16, 2013

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Real Housewives Of Atlanta newbie Drew Sidora is flaunting her new wig on the ‘gram. Why is that news? In case you haven’t been keeping up with ‘RHOA,’ Drew had it out with co-star Toya over the appearance of her wigs. A storyline that went from keep it cute to catty in matter of a few episodes.

Toya had much to say about Drew’s wigs, even calling it a “pet” and giving it the name “Drewisha” at one point. On another occasion, she offered to buy Drew a wig but Drew snapped back reminder her she works with the bets hairstylists in the game. The mean girl antics didn’t stop there. Toya really outdid herself when she tried to gift Drew with a custom wig. It backfired when Drew clapped back at the influencer by giving her an autographed copy of her headshot.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Drew showed off her new do and it’s a clear shot at her haters. Drew models her highlighted tresses in a video that she simply captioned “It’s only up from here,” while tagging her hairstylist Omar Hair, who goes by @iamomarking on Instagram. She also mentioned her makeup artist Artez La’Mon Noel a.k.a @King.Ortez.

She completed the look with a mint green and black print jumpsuit. Drew’s friends stopped by her comments section to rave about her look. Her TLC TV movie co-star Keke Palmer wrote, “You’re soooo pretty Drew.”

In other Drew Sidora news, the actress and singer dropped a snippet of her new single “Winner,” which will be featured in the upcoming BET film Never And Again that drops on Feb 11th.

 

Drew Sidora Flaunts Her Fabulous New Wig  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Drew Sidora

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Jail Guards ‘Segregated’ Away From George Floyd’s Accused…

Black and brown corrections officers in Minnesota were forbidden from guarding the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd,…
02.10.21
Replacing Trump Appointees Should Be An Opportunity To…

Cleaning house, Biden has an opportunity to bring in a new crop of U.S. attorneys committed to the values of…
02.10.21
Everything You Need To Know About Trump’s 2nd…

Trump made history as the first president to be impeached twice and faces an incitement of insurrection charge in the…
02.10.21
Child Tax Credit: How Much? Who Gets It…

Families with children might be eligible for additional financial support if a Democratic proposal successfully moves through Congress. Here's what…
02.09.21
Republican-Proposed Bills Want To Prevent Teaching Students About…

Bills in several states want to limit teaching about racism and oppression, adopting the framing of the debunked 1776 Commission…
02.08.21
Cop Who Killed Andre Hill Is Hit With…

Adam Coy, the fired Columbus, Ohio police officer who shot and killed a Black man within seconds of seeing him…
02.08.21
The Caucasity: Insurrectionist Jenny Cudd Asks For Permission…

According to published reports, in a court filing Monday (Feb 1), lawyers for Jenny Louise Cudd requested the court's blessing to…
02.05.21
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ejected From Committee Assignments…

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of her committee assignments on Thursday, following a contentious battle between Republicans and…
02.05.21
‘We Are Not Satisfied’: Andre Hill’s Family Calls…

Andre Hill's family is encouraged by the murder indictment for the cop who killed him and cautioned during a press…
02.05.21
AOC Reveals She Suffered PTSD During Coup Attempt…

On Monday (Feb 1), the Bronx-bred official gave onlookers a true glimpse beyond politics as a choked up AOC recalled…
02.04.21
Close