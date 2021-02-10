CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Get Ready for Vaccination Passports in Order to Travel

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Travellers arrive for Eurostar to Paris

Source: Phil Lewis/WENN / WENN

Most people are waiting for COVID-19 to go away so we can get back to normal life.  But it’s becoming more and more apparent that life as we knew it before COVID is a thing of the past.  One of the major things that looks like it has changed for good is travel.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to CBS travel editor, Peter Greenberg vaccination passports are going to be mandatory and possibly as soon as this summer.  Greenberg also stated that vaccine passports will be the norm but it’s unclear on what technology will be used universally.

According to Greenberg, vaccine passports will be required for departure and arrival when traveling.  It is very likely that cruise ships and some airlines will require one for travel.

Developers are already working on concepts for the vaccine passport but it will be up to the government if they will be paper or digital.

source

Get Ready for Vaccination Passports in Order to Travel  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Covid-19

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Black GOP Candidate Announces Mission To End Black…

According to the official Instagram page of Michigan businessman and "deeply conservative" Governor candidate, Austen Change, part of his mission…
02.11.21
Get Ready for Vaccination Passports in Order to…

Most people are waiting for COVID-19 to go away so we can get back to normal life.  But it's becoming…
02.11.21
Reps. Joe Neguse, Stacey Plaskett Powerfully Use Trump’s…

Reps. Stacey Plaskett and Joe Neguse emerged from day two of the Senate's impeachment trial as prominent voices in the…
02.11.21
Man Claiming To Be Bruno Mars Reportedly Catfishes…

This is not the kind of "24K Magic" we want to see as a man who clearly has never seen…
02.11.21
Explosives Go Missing From Marine Base Amid Fears…

Explosives have gone missing from the largest Marines training base in the U.S. at around the same time the military…
02.11.21
Jail Guards ‘Segregated’ Away From George Floyd’s Accused…

Black and brown corrections officers in Minnesota were forbidden from guarding the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd,…
02.10.21
Replacing Trump Appointees Should Be An Opportunity To…

Cleaning house, Biden has an opportunity to bring in a new crop of U.S. attorneys committed to the values of…
02.10.21
Everything You Need To Know About Trump’s 2nd…

Trump made history as the first president to be impeached twice and faces an incitement of insurrection charge in the…
02.10.21
Child Tax Credit: How Much? Who Gets It…

Families with children might be eligible for additional financial support if a Democratic proposal successfully moves through Congress. Here's what…
02.09.21
Republican-Proposed Bills Want To Prevent Teaching Students About…

Bills in several states want to limit teaching about racism and oppression, adopting the framing of the debunked 1776 Commission…
02.08.21
Close