CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore City Schools To Offer COVID-19 Testing For Staff & Students

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Speed Test To Detect Covid-19 Disease

Source: Eyepix/WENN / WENN

Baltimore City Schools staff and students won’t have to search for COVID-19 testing.

The district will soon offer the testing on campuses across the city.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The tests will first be offered at Moravia Park and William Paca elementary schools as part of a pilot program. At both locations groups of 25 students and staff members will take part in “pool testing.”

“The plan will likely include a combination of individual saliva-based test and pooled testing for staff and students, and both tests will be PCR test, the gold standard for diagnosing COVID-19,” Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises said.

As far as vaccines, the district said it’s focused on getting teachers and staff members vaccinated. Right now, 5,000 staff members have gotten invitations to get the shots, and another 2,200 staff members have gotten the vaccine already or have pending appointments.

Source: WBAL-TV

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore City Schools To Offer COVID-19 Testing For Staff & Students  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Black GOP Candidate Announces Mission To End Black…

According to the official Instagram page of Michigan businessman and "deeply conservative" Governor candidate, Austen Change, part of his mission…
02.11.21
Get Ready for Vaccination Passports in Order to…

Most people are waiting for COVID-19 to go away so we can get back to normal life.  But it's becoming…
02.11.21
Reps. Joe Neguse, Stacey Plaskett Powerfully Use Trump’s…

Reps. Stacey Plaskett and Joe Neguse emerged from day two of the Senate's impeachment trial as prominent voices in the…
02.11.21
Man Claiming To Be Bruno Mars Reportedly Catfishes…

This is not the kind of "24K Magic" we want to see as a man who clearly has never seen…
02.11.21
Explosives Go Missing From Marine Base Amid Fears…

Explosives have gone missing from the largest Marines training base in the U.S. at around the same time the military…
02.11.21
Jail Guards ‘Segregated’ Away From George Floyd’s Accused…

Black and brown corrections officers in Minnesota were forbidden from guarding the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd,…
02.10.21
Replacing Trump Appointees Should Be An Opportunity To…

Cleaning house, Biden has an opportunity to bring in a new crop of U.S. attorneys committed to the values of…
02.10.21
Everything You Need To Know About Trump’s 2nd…

Trump made history as the first president to be impeached twice and faces an incitement of insurrection charge in the…
02.10.21
Child Tax Credit: How Much? Who Gets It…

Families with children might be eligible for additional financial support if a Democratic proposal successfully moves through Congress. Here's what…
02.09.21
Republican-Proposed Bills Want To Prevent Teaching Students About…

Bills in several states want to limit teaching about racism and oppression, adopting the framing of the debunked 1776 Commission…
02.08.21
Close