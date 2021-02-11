Baltimore City Schools staff and students won’t have to search for COVID-19 testing.

The district will soon offer the testing on campuses across the city.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The tests will first be offered at Moravia Park and William Paca elementary schools as part of a pilot program. At both locations groups of 25 students and staff members will take part in “pool testing.”

“The plan will likely include a combination of individual saliva-based test and pooled testing for staff and students, and both tests will be PCR test, the gold standard for diagnosing COVID-19,” Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises said.

As far as vaccines, the district said it’s focused on getting teachers and staff members vaccinated. Right now, 5,000 staff members have gotten invitations to get the shots, and another 2,200 staff members have gotten the vaccine already or have pending appointments.

Source: WBAL-TV

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @Ã¢â‚¬ËœwolbbaltimoreÃ¢â‚¬â„¢

Baltimore City Schools To Offer COVID-19 Testing For Staff & Students was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: