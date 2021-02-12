CLOSE
National
HomeNational

New Study Suggests Having Fewer White Cops Could Reduce Police Brutality

The study's authors found that greater diversity can improve policing. But it's deeper than that.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
US-POLITICS-POLICE-RACE

Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty

Amid calls to reimagine policing in America, a new study suggested that having fewer white cops could reduce the rampant police brutality — much of it racist in nature — that has ravaged departments across the country since law enforcement was created in the U.S.

The study, published Friday by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, is entitled, “The role of officer race and gender in police-civilian interactions in Chicago.” But it was being used as a national model that can provide valuable insight “In the wake of high-profile police shootings of Black Americans,” the study’s abstract said.

The main takeaway the study’s authors want for readers is that greater diversity can improve policing.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The study “found that Hispanic and Black officers make far fewer stops and arrests and use force less than white officers, especially against Black civilians.” The encounters in question took place in Black neighborhoods. The study also found that women who are officers use far less force than their male counterparts. The logical conclusion, the study says, is that “These effects are supportive of the efficacy of increasing diversity in police forces.”

But another way to interpret the study’s findings could be that police forces are just entirely too white, especially in communities that don’t have that same racial makeup.

Data shows that American police departments are lopsidedly white at more than 65%. Conversely, less than 13% of all police officers in the U.S. are Black. The numbers get smaller and smaller when accounting for other racial minority members of law enforcement.

Criminal justice experts were lauding the study.

“It’s a difficult, difficult thing to pull together these data sources,” Thaddeus Johnson, a senior fellow at the Council on Criminal Justice and a former Tennessee police officer who is Black, told the Associated Press. “This is the kind of research we really need.”

Specifically, the study found that Black cops use force against and injure Black suspects fewer than white officers do.

“Reduced use of force against Black civilians accounts for 83% of the overall force disparity between white and Black officers,” the study’s authors wrote.

Black cops also initiate traffic stops at a far less rate than white officers do. Traffic stops with Black drivers often result in the use of force. The study said that Black cops were “more discretionary in nature” when it came to identifying so-called “suspicious behavior” that is oftentimes coded language for racial profiling.

The study’s authors conclude that their findings must mean that police departments need to have more racial diversity to correct the disproportionate use of force that falls along racial lines. But that also means that fewer white cops would have the same desired effect for better policing.

New Study Suggests Having Fewer White Cops Could Reduce Police Brutality  was originally published on newsone.com

Police brutality

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
New Study Suggests Having Fewer White Cops Could…

Amid calls to reimagine policing in America, a new study suggested that having fewer white cops would reduce the rampant…
02.12.21
Democrats Reveal Eugene Goodman Saved Sen. Mitt Romney…

Aside from Democrats providing more evidence that will no doubt earn Eugene Goodman a recruitment phone call from The Avengers,…
02.12.21
The Burden Is On Senate Republicans And Trump’s…

The pressure is on Donald Trump’s lawyers criticized for their ineptitude as well as Senate Republicans after House Democrats rested…
02.12.21
Kenosha Judge Shrugs Off Kyle Rittenhouse’s Admitted Bond…

Kyle Rittenhouse was in court to learn his fate after prosecutors accused him of violating the terms of his bail.
02.12.21
Autopsy Shows Casey Goodson Jr. Was Shot 6…

The mother of Casey Goodman Jr., a young Black man shot and killed by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio,…
02.12.21
Democrats Push To Increase Federal Minimum Wage With…

The minimum wage could finally get an increase to $15 per hour, but it's not so simple.
02.12.21
Black GOP Candidate Announces Mission To End Black…

According to the official Instagram page of Michigan businessman and "deeply conservative" Governor candidate, Austen Change, part of his mission…
02.11.21
Get Ready for Vaccination Passports in Order to…

Most people are waiting for COVID-19 to go away so we can get back to normal life.  But it's becoming…
02.11.21
Reps. Joe Neguse, Stacey Plaskett Powerfully Use Trump’s…

Reps. Stacey Plaskett and Joe Neguse emerged from day two of the Senate's impeachment trial as prominent voices in the…
02.11.21
Man Claiming To Be Bruno Mars Reportedly Catfishes…

This is not the kind of "24K Magic" we want to see as a man who clearly has never seen…
02.11.21
Close